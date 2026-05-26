AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

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An Air Force Global Strike Command Airman sets up balloon targets during an X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026. The balloon targets supported simulated counter-drone engagements designed to improve operator proficiency with emerging C-sUAS capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)