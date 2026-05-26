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    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey [Image 29 of 30]

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    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

    CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S NORTH TRAINING AREA, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    An Air Force Global Strike Command Airman sets up balloon targets during an X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026. The balloon targets supported simulated counter-drone engagements designed to improve operator proficiency with emerging C-sUAS capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 17:36
    Photo ID: 9715912
    VIRIN: 260515-F-HE787-1376
    Resolution: 4731x3379
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S NORTH TRAINING AREA, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

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    TAGS

    USAF
    AFGSC
    SUAS
    Department of War
    CsUAS
    JIATF 401

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