A drone sits on the ground before being flown during an X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026. The drone was used to carry aerial targets, allowing defenders to simulate counter-drone engagements during the qualification. Joint Interagency Task Force 401 hosted the qualification event to strengthen counter drone capabilities across multiple Department of War Services and components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9715919
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-HE787-1141
|Resolution:
|3964x2831
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S NORTH TRAINING AREA, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.