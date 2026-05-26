U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Ives, 90th Ground Combat Training Squadron defender, pilots a drone during an X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026. The drone carried balloon targets to help operators practice acquiring, tracking and engaging simulated aerial threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9715922
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-HE787-1147
|Resolution:
|3172x3965
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S NORTH TRAINING AREA, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.