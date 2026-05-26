AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

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A U.S. Air Force Airman successfully hits a moving balloon target during an X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026. The ground engagement portion tested operators’ ability to acquire, track and engage simulated unmanned threats in motion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)