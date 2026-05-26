AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

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A drone sits on the ground before being flown during an X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026. The drone was used to carry aerial targets, allowing defenders to simulate counter-drone engagements during the qualification. Joint Interagency Task Force 401 hosted the qualification event to strengthen counter drone capabilities across multiple Department of War Services and components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)