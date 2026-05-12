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U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pull out a tarp during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 7, 2026. Civil engineers train to rapidly establish and sustain operational capabilities in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)