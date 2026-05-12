U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pull out a tarp during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 7, 2026. Civil engineers train to rapidly establish and sustain operational capabilities in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:32
|Photo ID:
|9682128
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-AD704-1535
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.