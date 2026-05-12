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    Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 17 of 23]

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    Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen raise an expeditionary shelter during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 10, 2026. Mission support capabilities such as shelter operations and logistics are critical to sustaining readiness across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 16:32
    Photo ID: 9682103
    VIRIN: 260510-F-AD704-1001
    Resolution: 3000x1998
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2

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    ACC
    Mission Readiness
    Lethality
    Multi Capable Airmen
    Exercise
    ML 26-2

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