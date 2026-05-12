U.S. Airmen raise an expeditionary shelter during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 10, 2026. Mission support capabilities such as shelter operations and logistics are critical to sustaining readiness across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:32
|Photo ID:
|9682103
|VIRIN:
|260510-F-AD704-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.