Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron set up a tarp during a training scenario for exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 7, 2026. Scenario-based training prepares Airmen to rapidly respond to operational and emergency requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)