Two U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron set up a tarp during a training scenario for exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 7, 2026. Scenario-based training prepares Airmen to rapidly respond to operational and emergency requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:32
|Photo ID:
|9682126
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-AD704-1552
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.