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    Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 8 of 23]

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    Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron set up a tarp during a training scenario for exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 7, 2026. Scenario-based training prepares Airmen to rapidly respond to operational and emergency requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 16:32
    Photo ID: 9682126
    VIRIN: 260507-F-AD704-1552
    Resolution: 3000x1998
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2

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    ACC
    Mission Readiness
    Lethality
    Multi Capable Airmen
    Exercise
    ML 26-2

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