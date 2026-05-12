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U.S. Airmen move through a mass out-processing line during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 7, 2026. The exercise tested the wing’s ability to rapidly process and deploy personnel in support of combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)