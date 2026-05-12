U.S. Airmen move through a mass out-processing line during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 7, 2026. The exercise tested the wing’s ability to rapidly process and deploy personnel in support of combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:32
|Photo ID:
|9682112
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-AD704-1416
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|935.1 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.