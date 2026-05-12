U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group assess and treat a simulated casualty during an active shooter training scenario as part of exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Medical personnel train relentlessly to provide rapid care and sustain combat readiness during emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:32
|Photo ID:
|9682108
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-AD704-2291
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.