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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Noah Hutchinson, 355th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, clears a hallway with team members during an active shooter training scenario as part of exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Security Forces Airmen train to defend personnel and critical resources during high-risk situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)