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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Noah Hutchinson, 355th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, aims his weapon during an active shooter training scenario as part of exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Realistic combat readiness exercises like ML 26-2 sharpen response procedures and reinforce installation defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)