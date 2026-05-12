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Three U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen carry a simulated casualty during an active shooter training scenario as part of exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. During the combat readiness exercise, Airmen practiced rapid response procedures designed to preserve life and maintain operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)