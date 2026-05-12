Four U.S. Airmen carry a simulated casualty during an active shooter training scenario as part of exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Integrated response training strengthens coordination between emergency personnel during crisis situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:32
|Photo ID:
|9682122
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-AD704-1579
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.