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Four U.S. Airmen carry a simulated casualty during an active shooter training scenario as part of exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Integrated response training strengthens coordination between emergency personnel during crisis situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)