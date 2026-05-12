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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Distefano, 355th Security Forces Squadron response team member, briefs firefighters assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron before a training scenario during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 7, 2026. Integrated training between units enhances coordination and strengthens installation defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)