A U.S. Airman prepares to drive a stake into the ground before assembling expeditionary tents during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 10, 2026. Relentless training builds the skills and confidence Airmen need to execute missions under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:32
|Photo ID:
|9682101
|VIRIN:
|260510-F-AD704-1029
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|658.98 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.