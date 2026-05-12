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A U.S. Airman prepares to drive a stake into the ground before assembling expeditionary tents during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 10, 2026. Relentless training builds the skills and confidence Airmen need to execute missions under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)