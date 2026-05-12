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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group provide care to a simulated casualty during an active shooter training scenario as part of exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. High-intensity medical training prepares Airmen to respond effectively and preserve combat capability during emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)