A U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airman communicates with team members during an active shooter training scenario as part of exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Disciplined execution and communication are critical to maintaining operational effectiveness in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:32
|Photo ID:
|9682106
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-AD704-1713
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|724.21 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.