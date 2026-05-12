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A U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airman communicates with team members during an active shooter training scenario as part of exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Disciplined execution and communication are critical to maintaining operational effectiveness in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)