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A U.S. Airman organizes deployment paperwork during the mass out-processing line for exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 7, 2026. Exercises like Mosaic Lightning reinforce personnel readiness and ensure Airmen are prepared to deploy on short notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)