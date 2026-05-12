A U.S. Airman organizes deployment paperwork during the mass out-processing line for exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 7, 2026. Exercises like Mosaic Lightning reinforce personnel readiness and ensure Airmen are prepared to deploy on short notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:32
|Photo ID:
|9682114
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-AD704-1329
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|616.92 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.