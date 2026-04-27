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    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event [Image 20 of 20]

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    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Airman Will Sherwood 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Saintelus, a Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning specialist assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, a Small Shelter System (SSS) during a group-wide training event at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 29, 2026. The ability to deploy an SSS is a vital skill for Airmen operation in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 16:38
    Photo ID: 9660766
    VIRIN: 260430-F-YP125-1123
    Resolution: 1945x1533
    Size: 566.4 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event [Image 20 of 20], by Amn Will Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    Readiness
    20th Mission Support Group
    Training

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