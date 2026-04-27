U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Saintelus, a Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning specialist assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, a Small Shelter System (SSS) during a group-wide training event at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 29, 2026. The ability to deploy an SSS is a vital skill for Airmen operation in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 16:38
|Photo ID:
|9660766
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-YP125-1123
|Resolution:
|1945x1533
|Size:
|566.4 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event [Image 20 of 20], by Amn Will Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.