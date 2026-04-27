Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Saintelus, a Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning specialist assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, a Small Shelter System (SSS) during a group-wide training event at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 29, 2026. The ability to deploy an SSS is a vital skill for Airmen operation in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)