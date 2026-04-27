Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Mission Support Group (MSG) conduct radio operation familiarization during a group-wide training event at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 29, 2026. The event was an opportunity for 20th MSG Airmen to familiarize themselves with tasks not typically assigned to their primary duties to enhance their expeditionary capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)