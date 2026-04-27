Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Mission Support Group (MSG) conduct a simulated Search and Recovery (SAR) team operation during a 20 MSG-wide training event at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 28, 2026. Air Force SAR teams employ methodical techniques to carefully locate, document, and retrieve human remains and personal effects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)