U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Mission Support Group (MSG) inspect M8 paper for signs of chemical contamination while patrolling a simulated Post Attack Reconnaissance (PAR) route during a 20 MSG-wide training event at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 28, 2026. M8 paper changes colors when exposed to chemical contamination, alerting PAR teams to the presence of dangerous Chemical substances in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 16:37
|Photo ID:
|9660735
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-YP125-1196
|Resolution:
|2550x1700
|Size:
|734.46 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event [Image 20 of 20], by Amn Will Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.