Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Mission Support Group (MSG) inspect M8 paper for signs of chemical contamination while patrolling a simulated Post Attack Reconnaissance (PAR) route during a 20 MSG-wide training event at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 28, 2026. M8 paper changes colors when exposed to chemical contamination, alerting PAR teams to the presence of dangerous Chemical substances in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)