Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

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U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 20th Mission Support Group (MSG) practice properly securing cargo to pallets for air travel during a 20 MSG-wide training event at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 28, 2026. Airmen throughout the 20 MSG’s subordinate squadrons participated in the training to broaden their expeditionary skill sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)