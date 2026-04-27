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    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event [Image 18 of 20]

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    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Airman Will Sherwood 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Mission Support Group (MSG) deploy a Small Shelter System (SSS) during a group-wide training event at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 29, 2026. The SSS is a modular, rapidly-deployable tent-type shelter for use in expeditionary environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 16:38
    Photo ID: 9660763
    VIRIN: 260430-F-YP125-1006
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event [Image 20 of 20], by Amn Will Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event
    Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    Readiness
    20th Mission Support Group
    Training

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