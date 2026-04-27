Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Mission Support Group (MSG) conduct radio operation familiarization during a group-wide training event at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 29, 2026. Airmen throughout the 20 MSG’s subordinate squadrons participated in the training to broaden their expeditionary skill sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)