Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing Commander, second from right, observes a 20th Mission Support Group (MSG)-wide training event with the group’s leadership at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 28, 2026. The event was an opportunity for 20th MSG Airmen to familiarize themselves with tasks not typically assigned to their primary duties to enhance their expeditionary capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)