Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Mission Support Group (MSG) collect the personal effects of simulated casualties during a search and recovery (SAR) team training at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 29, 2026. Air Force SAR teams employ methodical techniques to carefully locate, document, and retrieve human remains and personal effects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)