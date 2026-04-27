U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Mission Support Group (MSG) collect the personal effects of simulated casualties during a search and recovery (SAR) team training at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 29, 2026. Air Force SAR teams employ methodical techniques to carefully locate, document, and retrieve human remains and personal effects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 16:37
|Photo ID:
|9660756
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-YP125-1032
|Resolution:
|2707x1805
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event [Image 20 of 20], by Amn Will Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.