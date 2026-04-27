Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing commander, and 1st Lt. Bryant Barrientos, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron readiness and emergency management flight commander, discuss details about a 20th Mission Support Group (MSG)-wide training event at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 28, 2026. The training event was an opportunity for 20th MSG Airmen to familiarize themselves with tasks not typically assigned to their primary duties to enhance their expeditionary capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)