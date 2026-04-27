Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ebenezer Agbenyo, assigned to the 20th Force Support Squadron, covers a vehicle with a tarp as part of Post Attack Reconnaissance (PAR) familiarization during a 20th Mission Support Group-wide training event at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 28, 2026. Airmen throughout the 20 MSG’s subordinate squadrons participated in the training to broaden their expeditionary skill sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)