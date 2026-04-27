Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryant Dagg, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation function non-commissioned officer in-charge, instructs Airmen assigned to the 20th Mission Support Group (MSG) on how to properly secure cargo to pallets for air travel during a group-wide training event at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 28, 2026. Airmen throughout the 20 MSG’s subordinate squadrons participated in the training to broaden their expeditionary skill sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)