Mission-Ready: 20 MSG Executes Group-Wide Training Event

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Mission Support Group (MSG) train on heavy equipment operation during a group-wide training event at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 28, 2026. The heavy equipment familiarization portion of the event ingrained 20 MSG Airmen with skills needed to perform Rapid Airfield Damage Repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)