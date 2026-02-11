U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Cravens, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Shaki, 379th ESFS MWD, prepare for a demonstration during Partnership Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. The 379th ESFS and 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron also showcased their capabilities through MWD and medical evacuation demonstrations, respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)
Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day
