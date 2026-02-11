Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Qatar Emiri Air Force and U.S. Air Force leaders walk and chat while visiting aircraft static displays during Partnership Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. The event showcased interoperability and appreciation for host nation partners, bringing

together Qatari military members, families, U.S. Embassy Doha representatives, joint U.S. service members and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)