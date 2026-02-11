Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mo Barghouty, U.S. Embassy Doha Chargé d’Affaires, looks at a U.S. Air Force drone during Partnership Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. U.S. and Qatari military assets were on display for visitors and military members to get a better understanding of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)