Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mila, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog, prepares for a demonstration at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. The demonstration displayed the teamwork between MWDs and their handlers as they apprehend threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)