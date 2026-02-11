Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A child sits in a Qatar Emiri Air Force AH-64E Apache helicopter static display during Partnership Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. The event demonstrated collaborative relationships and operational alignment among host nation focus, U.S. Embassy Doha representatives, joint U.S. service members and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)