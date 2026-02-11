(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

    Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A child sits in a Qatar Emiri Air Force AH-64E Apache helicopter static display during Partnership Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. The event demonstrated collaborative relationships and operational alignment among host nation focus, U.S. Embassy Doha representatives, joint U.S. service members and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 06:13
    Photo ID: 9519032
    VIRIN: 260211-F-AO111-1192
    Resolution: 5421x3607
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

