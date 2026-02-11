(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day [Image 6 of 17]

    Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Qatar Emiri Air Force and U.S. Air Force leaders interact during Partnership Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. The event highlighted the partnership between U.S. and Qatari forces, bringing them together along with their families, U.S. Embassy Doha representatives, and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026
    Photo ID: 9519033
    VIRIN: 260211-F-PQ421-1055
    Resolution: 5061x3367
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT; CENTCOM; U.S. Air Force; USAF; Qatar Emiri Air Force; QEAF;

