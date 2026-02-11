Qatar Emiri Air Force and U.S. Air Force leaders interact during Partnership Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. The event highlighted the partnership between U.S. and Qatari forces, bringing them together along with their families, U.S. Embassy Doha representatives, and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 06:13
|Photo ID:
|9519033
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-PQ421-1055
|Resolution:
|5061x3367
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day
No keywords found.