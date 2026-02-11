Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Qatar Emiri Air Force and U.S. Air Force leaders interact during Partnership Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. The event highlighted the partnership between U.S. and Qatari forces, bringing them together along with their families, U.S. Embassy Doha representatives, and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)