Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel Clayton, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks during the opening ceremony of Partnership Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. The event highlighted the partnership between U.S. and Qatari forces, bringing them together along with their families, U.S. Embassy Doha representatives, and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)