Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mario Rey, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Shaki, perform a bite demonstration at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. MWDs are capable of detecting explosives and narcotics as well as apprehending threats through non-lethal methods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)