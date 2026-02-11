U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mario Rey, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Shaki, perform a bite demonstration at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. MWDs are capable of detecting explosives and narcotics as well as apprehending threats through non-lethal methods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 06:13
|Photo ID:
|9519043
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-PQ421-1804
|Resolution:
|4390x2921
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day
No keywords found.