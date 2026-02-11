(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day [Image 11 of 17]

    Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mario Rey, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Shaki, perform a bite demonstration at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. MWDs are capable of detecting explosives and narcotics as well as apprehending threats through non-lethal methods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 06:13
    Photo ID: 9519043
    VIRIN: 260211-F-PQ421-1804
    Resolution: 4390x2921
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT; CENTCOM; U.S. Air Force; USAF; Qatar Emiri Air Force; QEAF

