    Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day [Image 3 of 17]

    Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Qatar Emiri Air Force Staff Col. Pilot Mubarak Hasan Albin Ali, Al Udeid Air Base commander, left, Mo Barghouty, U.S. Embassy Doha Chargé d’Affaires, center, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel Clayton, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, visit with each other during a Partnership Day opening ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. The gathering reflected the strength of host nation collaboration, bringing together Qatari forces, U.S. Embassy Doha representatives, joint U.S. service members and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 06:13
    Photo ID: 9519029
    VIRIN: 260211-F-AO111-1083
    Resolution: 4572x3658
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

