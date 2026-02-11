Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Qatar Emiri Air Force Staff Col. Pilot Mubarak Hasan Albin Ali, Al Udeid Air Base commander, left, Mo Barghouty, U.S. Embassy Doha Chargé d’Affaires, center, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel Clayton, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, visit with each other during a Partnership Day opening ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. The gathering reflected the strength of host nation collaboration, bringing together Qatari forces, U.S. Embassy Doha representatives, joint U.S. service members and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)