Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during a Partnership Day opening ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. The event showcased interoperability and appreciation for host nation partners, bringing together Qatari military members, families, U.S. Embassy Doha representatives, joint U.S. service members and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)