U.S. Airmen and Qatar Emiri Air Force members tour a KC-135 Stratotanker during Partnership Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. The event united Qatari military members and families with U.S. service members and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day
