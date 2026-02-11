Qatar Emiri Air Force and U.S. Air Force leaders walk and chat while visiting aircraft static displays during Partnership Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. Aircraft that operate out of Al Udeid in support of operations within the area of responsibility were set up as static displays, including the Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15 Eagle, C-17A Globemaster III, AH-64 Apache, and the U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day
