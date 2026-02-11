Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen show family members radio equipment during Partnership Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. U.S. and Qatari military assets were on display for visitors and military members to get a better understanding of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)