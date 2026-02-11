Al Udeid Air Base hosts Partnership Day

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco | Qatar Emiri Air Force Staff Col. Pilot Mubarak Hasan Albin Ali, Al Udeid Air Base commander, speaks during a Partnership Day opening ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026. The engagement highlighted sustained interoperability and partnership across the theater, strengthening ties between Qatari military members, U.S. Embassy Doha officials, joint U.S. service members and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) see less | View Image Page

AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar – The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing hosted a Partnership Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2026.

The event showcased interoperability and appreciation for host nation partners, bringing together Qatari military members, families, U.S. Embassy Doha representatives, joint U.S. service members, and coalition forces.

“This is our chance to open the gates, show off our capabilities, and—more importantly—build a closer relationship with our Qatari hosts,” said Col. Olivia Moss, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell director. “At the end of the day, we work better when we aren't just 'counterparts,' but a united team that understands the people and culture we’re working alongside.”

At Al Udeid Air Base, Qataris and Americans work together to generate combat airpower.

The very aircraft used to operate out of Al Udeid to support operations within the area of responsibility were set up as static displays, including the Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15 Eagle, C-17A Globemaster III, AH-64 Apache, and U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker.

“Today, as we gather on the flight line surrounded by the impressive aircraft and equipment that symbolize our shared capabilities, we are reminded of the enduring partnership between the United States and Qatar,” said Mo Barghouty, U.S. Embassy Doha Chargé d’Affaires. “As we enjoy the static displays and demonstrations, let us remember that our greatest strength lies in our unity and shared purpose.”

Attendees were able to share moments and foster camaraderie over music, games, and immersive displays. The 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron and 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron also showcased their capabilities through military working dog and medical evacuation demonstrations, respectively.

“I feel honored and grateful for the opportunity to organize an event that strengthens the relationship with our host nation partners,” said Capt. Rachel Sax, 379th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron weather flight commander and event project officer. “Our team put in a great deal of work to make this airshow a success. An event like this is a fantastic way to showcase not only how we work together, but also our overall mission and the impact we have in the region.”

For more than two decades, the two militaries have worked together in coalition operations, humanitarian missions and regional defense.