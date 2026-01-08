571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kailyn Keller, left, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, assists carrying a litter with a simulated patient during Exercise Sourdough at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The 60th AES, assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, was responsible for providing aeromedical evacuation services such as the mobilization of flight nurses, AE technicians and aircrew members, to transport patients to medical facilities during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|12.11.2025
|01.08.2026 17:35
|9472414
|251210-F-BQ943-3440
|8256x5504
|11.68 MB
|MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
