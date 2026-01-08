571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron simulate being arrested by a San Francisco Sheriff’s Office deputy during Exercise Sourdough, Dec. 9, 2025. The 571st MSAS has a mission that employs teams of expeditionary air mobility air advisors throughout the western hemisphere to build upon relationships with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)