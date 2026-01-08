571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A San Francisco Sheriff's Office deputy listens to a briefing at a local precinct during Exercise Sourdough, Dec. 9, 2025. According to the SFSO and Census Reporter Organization websites, the SFSO area of responsibility covers 49 square miles and approximately 808,000 people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)