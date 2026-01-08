571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A San Francisco Sheriff’s Office deputy holds a be on the lookout document at their precinct during Exercise Sourdough, Dec. 9, 2025. The document, which is utilized by law enforcement to escalate the prioritization of a search for someone, or something, of particular interest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)